High-risk offender charged with sexual assault involving child in St. Albert

An Edmonton man has been charged in connection with a historical sexual assault against a child in St. Albert.

Police received a complaint about the assault on Feb. 25.

After an investigation, Donald Dupuis, 42, was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He is scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on Aug. 15.

Police have not released any information on when the assault took place.

Dupuis has a long criminal history, and has been convicted twice for sexual offences against children.

He is also listed on Alberta’s High Risk Offender website.