High-risk offender living in Halifax area: police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Stephen Wentzell
Halifax Regional Police is advising the public of a high-risk offender living in the municipality.
Samuel Clements Green, 27, has been released into the community as part of a sentence laid for the following charges:
- five counts of sexual assault
- five counts of assault
- break and enter
- three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a court order and recognizance
The public is being notified as part of the province’s Release of High-Risk Offender Information Protocol.
Police say Green is required to adhere to the following conditions:
- not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol
- not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed
- not to associate or communicate with any person known to be involved in criminal activity
- reside at a designated community-based residential facility
- report intimate-partner relationships
Halifax Regional Police is urging the public against encouraging or taking part in any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct.
Anyone who believes Green is violating his release conditions is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.
