High-risk offender release prompts public advisory in Brantford
The Brantford Police Service is issuing a public advisory regarding the release of a high-risk offender into the community.
Eugene Soucey, 59, has been released with police warning he “poses a high-risk to re-offend or breach his terms of release.”
On Wednesday, police said he had completed his sentence and is now residing in the City of Brantford.
“The Brantford Police Service is issuing this information and public advisory after careful consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the community of the release of Soucey,” a police news release said.
Soucey was convicted for the following offences, which occurred between 1998 and 2013:
- Three counts of prostitution of person under 18
- Overcome resistance - administer drugs
- Sexual interference person under 16
- 18 counts of fraud under $5,000
- Theft under $5,000
- Two counts of fraud over $5,000
- Two counts of sexual assault
- Two counts of fail to comply
- Two counts of cause person to use forged document
- Eight counts of false pretenses under $5,000
- Personation with intent to gain advantage
- Theft over $5,000
The current terms of his release state he is prohibited from attending a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of sixteen years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, daycare centres, school grounds, playgrounds, or community centres.
He is forbidden from seeking, obtaining, or continuing any employment, or being a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards persons under the age of sixteen years.
If members of the public observe Soucey breaching any of the terms of his release, please do not approach, but call police.
The victims involved in prior incidents have been notified of his release.