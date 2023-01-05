High-risk offender released into community: Calgary police

Calgary police issued a statement that a high-risk offender was released into the community Thursday.

Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux, 43, committed a number of sexual assaults between 2008 and 2011 in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan and targeted women, and a teenager, who were not known to him.

He was released from detention after serving two-thirds of a 15-year sentence.

In July 2012, he pleaded guilty to 12 charges in Medicine Hat while the Crown stayed 28 other charges.

In May 2011, he was charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, as well as wearing a disguise during the commission of an offence.

Desruisseaux is subject to statutory release conditions. He'll be supervised by Correctional Services Canada. He's described as 180 centimetres (5'11") tall, weighing 106 kilograms (235 pounds) with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Calgary police say they issued the release after considering a number of related issues, including privacy concerns, "in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Desruisseaux."

"Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures," it said, "and not to embark on any form of vigilante action."