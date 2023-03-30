High-risk offender unlawfully at large in Waterloo region: Police

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is requesting the public’s assistance to locate Scott McLeod, 55, from Waterloo.

According to a news release from police, McLeod is considered a high-risk offender with respect to intimate partner violence.

“Mr. McLeod is currently unlawfully at large and is believed to be in the Region of Waterloo,” police said.

He is described as a white man, approximately six feet tall, and 165 pounds. Police said McLeod has a distinctive tattoo on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.