‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police

The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.

McCann is a 39-year-old male resident of Stratford. He is currently wanted for a number of domestic violence criminal offences that occurred between May 4 and May 10, 2023.

He is described as a white male with brown eyes, short dark hair and a beard. McCann’s hairline is receding at the forehead, and he has some specks of grey on his beard along the chin. He is 5’8” with a heavy build, weighing approximately 230-240lbs.

If you have information regarding where McCann may be located, please contact the Stratford Police Service at 519-271-4141.