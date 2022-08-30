High-risk offender who disappeared from halfway house rearrested: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say a high-risk offender who disappeared from his halfway house last week was rearrested Tuesday morning.

John Frederick Field got out of Kent Institution Thursday on statutory release. He left his halfway house at 7:30 p.m., and wasn't heard from again, prompting an alert from police the following day.

The Vancouver Police Department said Field was arrested by Surrey RCMP.

In their initial statement, police said the 60-year-old "is considered a significant risk to the public."

He's serving a sentence for sexual assault, break-and-enter, robbery and theft.

