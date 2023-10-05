'High risk police operation' underway near Brightview: RCMP

RCMP are asking the public to avoid Highway 2 at Township Road 470, due to a "high risk police operation."

The area is being contained, and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area Thursday night.

CTV News Calgary has confirmed the operation involves the a vehicle suspected in a possible abduction in Calgary Thursday afternoon.

Traffic was being diverted at Highway 616 to Highway 2A.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.