High-risk Sault traffic stop leads to charges, drugs and weapons seized

A 36-year-old man is facing charges after a high-risk traffic stop that led to the search of a vehicle and home in Sault Ste. Marie, resulting in the seizure of firearms, ammunition and drugs.

Officers from several police units stopped a truck at a mall on Great Northern Road around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in connection to an investigation into the accused, Sault police said in a news release.

He was arrested and two others inside the vehicle at the time were held briefly before being released.

During a search of the truck, officers found a rifle-style BB gun along with 3.95 grams of suspected fentanyl and 4.48 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

A search of a home on Wellington Street East, connected to the investigation, around 3:37 pm. revealed a starter pistol and more than 100 rounds of ammunition.

The accused is currently prohibited from having firearms or ammunition from a previous charge.

He faces 11 more charges and has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.