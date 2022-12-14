High-risk sex offender living in Yarmouth County: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP is warning Nova Scotians in Yarmouth County that a high-risk sex offender is living in the area.
Police say Allen Desrosiers completed a 23-year sentence in the United States for sexual offences committed in Massachusetts.
Police say the offences included kidnapping, assault and battery, and multiple charges related to rape. His victims, who were all female, ranged in age from 16 to 47.
Desrosiers, who is a Canadian citizen, was released without conditions in 2019 and moved to Nova Scotia in August 2022.
Police say the 64-year-old man is now living in the Rockville area of Yarmouth County.
“This information is provided to alert members of the public of Desrosiers' presence in our community so they may take suitable precautionary measures,” said RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall in a news release.
“The RCMP is warning that any form of vigilante activity or other unreasonable conduct will not be tolerated.”
Desrosiers is described as white, five-foot-eleven and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and white hair.
Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity is asked to contact the Yarmouth Rural RCMP Detachment at 902-742-9106.
