High-risk sex offender re-arrested after public warning: Vancouver police

A high-risk sex offender living in Vancouver has been re-arrested, just days after police warned the public about his release from custody.

On Feb. 26, the Vancouver Police Department issued a public warning that Skylar Wayne Pelletier – a sex offender said to pose a risk of "significant harm" to women – would be living in the city.

A few days later, on Feb. 29, the 24-year-old was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant in downtown Vancouver.

"The warrant was issued as a result of incidents that occurred and behaviour that was observed following his release from custody,” Sgt. Steve Addison told CTV News in an email.

“The VPD is reviewing circumstances of those incidents, however no new charges have been laid at this time."

Pelletetier was previously convicted of sexual assault, assault, and break-and-enter.

When he was released, he was bound by conditions of a long-term supervision order, which included:

he not consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs;

he not associate with the victim or members of the victim’s family;

he report all contacts with women or girls to his parole supervisor;

he reside at a designated facility;

he abide by a 6 p.m. curfew;

he not go to Salish Park in Chilliwack;

and he take all prescribed medication.

Pelletier is still in custody, pending a review by the Parole Board of Canada, according to police.

In 2021, Pelletier was the subject of another public warning after being released from custody.