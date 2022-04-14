'High-risk sex offender' who didn't return to halfway house rearrested by Vancouver police
Vancouver police say a "high-risk sex offender" who was wanted Canada wide earlier this week because he didn't return to his halfway house was found and arrested.
Kenneth Kirton, 55, was reported missing from his halfway house Monday evening. The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement about his disappearance Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a 10-year supervision order.
Investigators didn't give details about Kirton's arrest, only saying in a brief statement he was located by Vancouver police.
"Kirton is declared a dangerous offender and was at risk to re-offend," a statement from the VPD said.
"He remains in custody."
Kirton has previously been reported missing by police multiple times. Last June, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after he didn't report to his halfway house.
Months before that, Kirton went missing for a couple days, police said in a statement issued in March 2021.
