'High-risk sex offender' who didn't return to halfway house wanted Canada-wide: Vancouver police

Police say a "high-risk sex offender" is wanted Canada-wide after he didn't return to his halfway house earlier this week.

According to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department, 55-year-old Kenneth Kirton hasn't been seen since Monday evening. The VPD said Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a 10-year supervision order.

"He is a declared dangerous offender and has been monitored by the Vancouver Police Department’s High Risk Offender Unit since March 2020," the VPD's statement said.

Kirton has previously been reported missing by police multiple times. Last June, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after he didn't report to his halfway house.

Months before that, Kirton went missing for a couple days, police said in a statement issued in March 2021.

Police describe Kirton as 5'6" and weighing 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes. Last time he was seen, Kirton was clean-shaven and was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes. He has several tattoos, police said.

Anyone who sees Kirton or has information about where he might be should call 911.