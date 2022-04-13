'High-risk sex offender' who didn't return to halfway house wanted Canada-wide: Vancouver police
Police say a "high-risk sex offender" is wanted Canada-wide after he didn't return to his halfway house earlier this week.
According to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department, 55-year-old Kenneth Kirton hasn't been seen since Monday evening. The VPD said Kirton was convicted of sexual assault in 1987 and is serving a 10-year supervision order.
"He is a declared dangerous offender and has been monitored by the Vancouver Police Department’s High Risk Offender Unit since March 2020," the VPD's statement said.
Kirton has previously been reported missing by police multiple times. Last June, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest after he didn't report to his halfway house.
Months before that, Kirton went missing for a couple days, police said in a statement issued in March 2021.
Police describe Kirton as 5'6" and weighing 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and brown eyes. Last time he was seen, Kirton was clean-shaven and was wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black shoes. He has several tattoos, police said.
Anyone who sees Kirton or has information about where he might be should call 911.
-
Toronto police looking for suspect after man struck with metal pipeToronto police are looking for a man who allegedly struck another man with a metal pipe in North York Wednesday afternoon.
-
'Serious' crash closes part of Whitemud Drive: EPSA two-vehicle crash on Whitemud Drive near the Quesnell Bridge has police diverting traffic.
-
Canadian airports setting up settlement services for Ukrainian refugeesSettlement agencies across the country have joined forces to support Ukrainians arriving through a federal emergency program at airports in Toronto, Edmonton, and Vancouver, Canada's immigration minister said Tuesday.
-
Surrey crash sends pedestrian to hospital with serious injuriesA serious collision in Surrey sent a pedestrian to hospital and prompted police to close an intersection with barricades Wednesday evening.
-
B.C. developer offers Ukrainian families rent-free apartments in new buildingFor the second time in as many weeks, a Ukrainian family will be moving into a new purpose-built rental building in Port Moody, B.C., where they’ve been invited to stay for free for the rest of the year.
-
Sault YMCA going green to reduce carbon footprint, cut costsA Sudbury-based green economy initiative -- reThink Green -- is expanding into Algoma.
-
Main Street Project dealing with extra obstacles while helping homeless during blizzardMain Street Project is known for helping Winnipeg's homeless population in tough times and during this spring storm it is no different. But during this blizzard, the organization has had to deal with some extra obstacles.
-
Sohi happy with $67M from Alberta, Ottawa for transit pandemic shortfallThe Alberta government will match federal funding for municipal transportation across the province to help cover revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Woman killed in Brampton collisionPeel paramedics are treating multiple patients after a two-vehicle collision in Brampton Wednesday night.