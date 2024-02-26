High-risk sex offender will be living in Vancouver, police warn

Police in Vancouver are warning that a sex offender who poses a risk of "significant harm" to women will be living in the city.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier, 24, has been convicted of sexual assault, assault, and break-and-enter, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Pelletier is described as 6’2” tall with a "heavy build," black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently bound by the conditions of a long-term supervision order which include:

he cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs;

he cannot associate with the victim or members of the victim’s family;

he must report all contacts with women or girls to his parole supervisor;

he must reside at a designated facility;

he must abide by a 6 p.m. curfew;

he cannot go to Salish Park in Chilliwack;

he must take all prescribed medication.

Police are asking anyone who sees him breaching these conditions to call 911 immediately. The VPD issued a similar warning about Pelletier in 2021.