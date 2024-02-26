iHeartRadio

High-risk sex offender will be living in Vancouver, police warn


Skylar Wayne Pelletier is shown in this photo provided by the Vancouver Police Department on Feb. 26, 2024.

Police in Vancouver are warning that a sex offender who poses a risk of "significant harm" to women will be living in the city.

Skylar Wayne Pelletier, 24, has been convicted of sexual assault, assault, and break-and-enter, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Monday.

Pelletier is described as 6’2” tall with a "heavy build," black hair and brown eyes.

He is currently bound by the conditions of a long-term supervision order which include:

  • he cannot consume, purchase or possess alcohol or drugs;
  • he cannot associate with the victim or members of the victim’s family;
  • he must report all contacts with women or girls to his parole supervisor;
  • he must reside at a designated facility;
  • he must abide by a 6 p.m. curfew;
  • he cannot go to Salish Park in Chilliwack;
  • he must take all prescribed medication.

Police are asking anyone who sees him breaching these conditions to call 911 immediately. The VPD issued a similar warning about Pelletier in 2021.

