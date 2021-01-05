A man who police said is at a high risk to reoffend sexually or violently is living at a residence in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood.

As of Jan. 4, 46-year-old Kelly Roger Furi resides in a home in the neighbourhood that provides supervision and monitors his activities.

Police said it is releasing this information so members of the public can take preventative measures.

Furi is described as Caucasian, five foot 11 inches tall, weighing approximately 228 pounds. He has brown eyes, short, grey-brown hair, with a mostly grey moustache and beard.

Police said Furi’s criminal offences include violent sexual offences and a history of reoffending as an adult.

Furi has completed programs designed to address his risk factors, however, police say he has not made any progress in reducing his high-risk to reoffend.

He began serving a Long Term Supervision Order on Jan. 4, and must live at an approved residence.

Furi is also bound by several special conditions. He must return to the facility nightly, cannot be in the company of sex trade workers or near areas where they frequent, must immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor, must reside at the facility for a period of 365 days, must follow a treatment program and cannot have any direct or indirect contact with victims or any family members.

If any member of the public have questions or concerns about Furi, they are encouraged to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500. To report an incident where Furi is in violation of any of his special conditions, call the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).