'High-risk' situation in north Lethbridge resolved

Lethbridge police say a situation that resulted in residents being told to avoid an area in the city's north-end is now over.

Officials said members of the critical incident response team were in the process of executing a high-risk search warrant in the 100 block of 16 Street North.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Friday, police said the area was "secured".

There are no details on any arrests at this time.

