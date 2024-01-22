'High risk traffic stop' leads to gun charges for Regina men: police

Regina police say a “high risk” traffic stop in the city’s northwest Saturday morning led to the arrest of two men who are now facing multiple gun related charges.

Officers were initially sent to a residence on the 6700 block of Dalgliesh Drive around 8:30 a.m. where a group had been seen exiting, with one person appearing to have a firearm, a Regina police news release said.

Just before 11:30 a.m. police located the vehicle and a “high risk” traffic stop was conducted along the eastbound lanes of 9th Avenue North near McIntosh Street, the release said.

A 26 and 35-year-old man were both arrested and charged after a gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

The pair were jointly charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited device or ammunition in a motor vehicle, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The 26-year-old was also charged with failing to comply with a probation order.

Both accused will make their first court appearances Monday morning, Regina police said.