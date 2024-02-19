'High-risk' weapons investigation in Sarnia leads to arrest
CTV News London Reporter - CTVNews.ca
Gerry Dewan
Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’
Police reported the closure around noon Monday for an active weapons investigation.
Just before 4 p.m., police reported that the male suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Police cruisers remained stationed at a small residential building just east of Trillium Drive for several hours.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.
