'High-risk' weapons investigation in Sarnia leads to arrest

Sarnia police closed a section of Exmouth Street between Highway 402 and Trillium Drive for that they described as a ‘high-risk incident.’

Police reported the closure around noon Monday for an active weapons investigation.

Just before 4 p.m., police reported that the male suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Police cruisers remained stationed at a small residential building just east of Trillium Drive for several hours.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.