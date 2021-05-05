High River RCMP looking for information regarding yard full of used needles

High River RCMP are looking for information regarding a needle dump in a residents' back yard.

On May 3, RCMP received a call from a property owner whose yard and pool were littered with discarded needles. The property owner speculated that someone tossed the needles over the fence into the back yard.

Discarded needles are a public concern to all High River residents, because of the possibility of someone getting stuck with one, as well as the possibility of contracting blood borne diseases.

With back yards being popular among small children and pets, the risks are that much greater.

The complainant believes the needles were tossed into their yard sometime between 9 p.m. on May 2 and 8 a.m. on May 3.

Police have asked that anyone with a residence on Sunshine Lake check their security camera footage and report any suspicious activity to the High River RCMP.

Anyone with information about drug activity in High River is asked to contact the RCMP at 403-652-2357. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.