High school garden boxes project gets wave of community support in Timmins

The involvement of a Timmins high school woodworking class in a community-funded garden box project is seeing an outpouring of community support, with groups asking for their own student-made pieces.

The Porcupine District Agricultural Society raised $4,000 to provide materials for students at Timmins High and Vocational School to design and build at least 20 garden boxes, for display at facilities around the city.

Shop teacher Barry Trebilcock said it's an opportunity to develop new skills and gain valuable skilled trades experience that wouldn't be possible without community support.

"The bigger the project, sometimes the more tools and experience they're going to need," Trebilcock said.

"It's a win-win for everyone. No. 1, the (agricultural society) gets recognized for all the work they do in the community; No. 2, the students have a beautiful project that they designed and built and they can share it with the community; and No. 3, for the community itself."

The society's president, Rock Whissell, said the project sprouted from the desire for an educational initiative, opting to involve students, rather than having career carpenters build the boxes.

He said the group of 14 or so senior-year students had the skills to complete the task and practise new techniques along the way.

"Knowing that the schools are always looking for projects, always looking for funding, having the ability to build these with their teachers ... they're not putting together a project just for themselves but the community, so this is really a joint venture," said Whissell.

"Building these boxes and being able to bring them out into the community, filling them up with earth and putting plants in them and letting them grow throughout the summer. It's really a positive thing for every different aspect of the project."

Students certainly felt the positivity, appreciating both being able to hone their woodworking skills and have their work bring joy to people.

Building around 20 boxes so far, other schools are asking the students to make more boxes for them. A Schumacher neighbourhood community group has even asked the class to build book exchange boxes to place around the community.

"I've never done anything like this and my parents work for old age homes, so they're going to get to use these boxes," said Grade 12 student Karisa Boughner.

"I'm pretty excited to see them this summer."