High school graduation helping Keeseekoose First Nation family work to overcome residential school trauma

A family from the Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a graduation that symbolizes much more than completing high school.

Precious Cadotte comes from a line of residential school survivors. Her father and grandfather both attended schools. This week, she graduated from Keeseekoose Chiefs’ Education Centre, breaking the cycle that her family has experienced.

“I want to be a teacher,” she said. “I wanted to be able to teach in my community and help the youth here that is struggling today from the intergenerational trauma and [help] those struggling with drug abuse and addiction. I would love to end that cycle.”

Her father, Cory Cadotte, attended both St. Michael’s Indian Residential School and Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School. He said helping his daughter break the cycle caused by the schools in their family was not easy.

Growing up, Cory was in foster care while his father worked on managing and overcoming the trauma he experienced in residential schools. He said he was fortunate to have been raised by his aunts, but said he experienced abuse from his father and witnessed his drug and alcohol use. He worked hard not to continue that cycle with his own family.

“We talked about it. We cried, we got angry at each other as a family and we acknowledged that things happened that should have happened. But we did it together as a family and now we’re here today, third generation, drug [and] alcohol free,” said Cory.

His father, Ross Cadotte, spent 11 years at the Lebret Indian Industrial Residential School. He said his childhood contained feelings of loneliness and abandonment caused by physical, mental and sexual abuse he endured at the school.

“The type of love I showed [my kids], the type of compassion I showed them, I tried to be a good parent but it’s difficult to be a good parent when you aren’t taught to be a good parent,” said Ross.

Despite wanting to be a good father, he said his experiences made it difficult. He had to put a lot of time into healing.

“I went to my grandpa with tobacco and would ask him [for help] because I was displaying a lot of the negative behaviours that was shown in residential system; angry, medicating my problems with alcohol and drugs,” Ross said.

He said healing is vital in preventing intergenerational trauma from continuing.

As he proudly witnessed his granddaughter’s high school graduation, he said it gives him hope for a better tomorrow.