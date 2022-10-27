High school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I., declared safe following 'incident'
A high school in North Wiltshire, P.E.I., has been declared safe after the school was under a shelter-in-place order Thursday afternoon.
The province’s Public Schools Branch said in a Twitter post just after noon that Bluefield High School students were safely secured inside the school with the doors locked.
The post said there was an “incident” outside the school and RCMP were on scene.
In an update posted 30 minutes later, the Public Schools Branch said RCMP assured them that the “situation at Bluefield High School is safe.”
The post also says supports will be sent to the school for staff and students “for the coming days.”
UPDATE: RCMP have now assured us that the situation at Bluefield High School is safe. The Public Schools Branch is sending additional supports to the school for students and staff for the coming days. A regular dismissal is anticipated.— PSBPEI (@PSBPEI) October 27, 2022
Classes are expected to be dismissed at their regular time Thursday.
There are no other details available at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come...
