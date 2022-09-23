High School Project returns live at the Grand Theatre

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Grand Theatre’s High School Project has returned for its 24th season.

The students are back with the Tony Award-winning, “Into the Woods.”

“It’s so rewarding to see young people act on the Grand stage”, says Saccha Dennis, the director of Into the Woods. “This production re-imagines the classic fairy tales and it tells the story of different characters and what they must go through to get their happily ever after.”

Grade 12 Beal Secondary School student Stella Yanga plays the part of “the Witch.”

“It’s a lot of fun to be a part of this musical,” says Yanga. “If anyone has seen the movie version of Into the Woods, they know the Witch character and I’ve tried to put my own spin on it.”

Besides the Witch, other characters include, Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack and each of them have a quest to fulfil a wish of their own

Into the Woods is on the main stage at the Grand Theatre until Saturday, Oct. 1.