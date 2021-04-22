High school stabbing case: B.C. judge expected to rule on criminal responsibility of convicted man

A B.C. Supreme Court judge is expected to rule on criminal responsibility of man who stabbed two students.

Gabriel Klein was convicted last year for the murder of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend in the rotunda of Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016.

Klein, who has schizophrenia, applied for a hearing over criminal responsibility as sentencing was set to begin in September and he later testified that he believed he was stabbing a witch and a monster.

His lawyer has argued that he should not be held criminally responsible because he did not have the capacity to appreciate the consequences of his actions or understand that they were wrong.

If the judge dismisses that argument, the case will proceed to sentencing.