High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.

The investigation began on Friday, when the RCMP school liaison officer (SLO) with Portage Collegiate Institute was informed about two students who were known to have weapons and were making threats to others. However, police were unable to find these students.

Then on Monday at 11:45 a.m., the SLO was on patrol when the two students were found in a back alley near the school. The teens attempted to run away, but officers managed to catch them.

RCMP searched the teens, who are from Portage la Prairie, and found the 14-year-old male to have two machetes and two pocket knives. A 15-year-old-male was found to have two machetes and a loaded BB gun.

Both suspects were charged with several offences, including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon. They were both released from custody on conditions, including not being in the area of the high school.

In a separate incident on Monday, officers were patrolling the area of the school around 2:30 p.m., when they saw a large group of youths walking on the street. Police allege one teenager who was reported to have weapons was running up to the group.

Officers intercepted and arrested the 14-year-old male from Long Plain First Nation. Police then searched the teenager, who was found to have an airsoft revolver and a can of bear spray.

The youth was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, using imitation firearms in the commission of an offence, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. He has been released on the condition that he not attend the high school.