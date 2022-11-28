High school students create murals to be displayed in Bradford
Bradford and District High School students are making a lasting impression on their town with oil painting and brushes.
Two hundred students are currently painting eight 12X8 murals for the town.
"Some of them never actually did even a tiny painting, and here we have such a large form of artwork. It was incredible," said Tav Majewski, BDHS teacher.
The students sketched and painted the images, then took sections and created the murals. They even mixed their paints.
While the students may be short on experience, the teachers say they are big on desire.
"There were some really lovely instances of integration and students who were more skilled helping the ones who were struggling, mixing, painting, drawing ... all of it," said Erica Russell, BDHS teacher.
Some local businesses and the Town of Bradford helped finance the mammoth art project.
"It's really cool to see the process. It's Canadiana, right? It looks like a Group of Seven painting, but it's done by Grade 9 to 12 students and their teachers," said Jonathan Scott, town councillor.
The murals will be displayed at various locations across Bradford in the spring.
-
Charges laid in connection to alleged Friday shooting in east LondonA 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man, and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
'Bomb threat' in Fort McMurray sees RCMP evacuate buildings, shut down roadsMounties in northern Alberta established a containment zone around the government centre in downtown Fort McMurray Monday following a bomb threat.
-
Cambridge business takes literal approach to Cyber MondayA business in Cambridge has decided to take Cyber Monday literally, which includes closing its doors to the public so the team can focus their energy on online sales.
-
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rightsCanada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
-
West Shore RCMP responds to porch pirates as holiday shopping ramps upMounties on Vancouver Island are warning the public about an increase in thefts from front porches and apartment lobbies as packages begin to arrive ahead of the holiday season.
-
Opening days delayed for Canada's largest and most lucrative lobster fisheriesThe opening days for two of Canada's largest and most profitable lobster fisheries have been delayed because of bad weather.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 35-year-old man after standoff on Barr PlaceSaskatoon police arrested a 35-year-old man following a standoff at a residence on Barr Place on Saturday.
-
-
Bus driver caught speeding and not wearing legally needed glasses near ReginaPolice near Regina caught a bus driver travelling well over the posted speed limit and not wearing their required glasses.