High school students launch petition for fare free transit

High school students around Regina have launched a petition calling on the city to provide fare free transit for all people 18-years old and younger.

Students from a number of schools joined groups Fridays for Future and Regina Energy Transition on Tuesday at the Hampton Hub restaurant to raise awareness about the petition.

“Transit is such an essential part of our lives,” Sophia Young, the event organizer and member of Fridays for Future, said. “It really dictates how we move, accessibility and what opportunities we can take. When we give the youth transit, we give them the ability to move and we give them empowerment.”

The city’s Transit Master Plan proposes free rides for youth 12 and under, but the petition is asking the city to expand that to include high school students as well.

“When you think about it, 12 and under is people who are riding with their families. When you do 18 and under, those are the people really using independently,” Young said. “If we want lifelong riders to use our bus system, that’s really the demographic that you need to get because those are the people typically without money for a car and people who need that transportation.”

Some students don’t have another option but to take the bus, which can add up.

“It’s $64 a month to ride the bus which adds up to $640 a year if you’re using it for the whole school year, which is a lot for many families,” Grade 11 student Hayley Watson said.

In a statement, the City of Regina said administration will bring forward a report to council in July to provide free transit for youth 12 and under, as recommended in the Regina Transit Master Plan.

“Administration will also propose in the report a few options and cost information for council consideration if free transit service was provided to high school students,” the statement said.

The petition, which has more than 200 signatures, will be presented to council at an executive committee meeting on June 22.

Anyone wanting to sign the petition can contact Fridays for Future or Regina Energy Transition.