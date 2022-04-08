High school toy drive focuses on Ramadan

A toy drive is underway at Saunders Secondary School, which is not anything new or novel, but this one is focused on Ramadan.

“We ran our Toys for Tots at Christmas time, and we thought with our population with so many wonderful students who are who are in the middle of Ramadan right now why wouldn't we do a Toys for Tots for Eid?” says Jamie Clark, a Teacher at Saunders.

The Christmas drive raised over 300 new toys for kids in the community that needed it, this drive, students from the School’s Muslim Student Association hope to exceed that

“We all thought it was pretty interesting,” says MSA member Ali Elgalad. “For me, it was something that it always happened on Eid where it's like getting the gifts and stuff. So just seeing how someone who didn't have that opportunity. It was just like it was really creative and interesting that we could just help people with that and really get in the spirit of Ramadan and Eid.”

In the month of Ramadan, much of the focus is given to prayer, reflection, and fasting, but at the end of the month the celebration of Eid, says student Boyan Saidam.

“With Eid, we think of giving kids money usually,” says Saidam. “But then kids actually with that money, they get toys so we thought it would actually be like really great, especially for those like less fortunate in the community.”

The school has partnered with the London Muslim Mosque, which will distribute the toys, and Beachcomber Hot Tubs on Wharncliffe Road, which will accept donations from the public that will be delivered to the school .

They hope for a wide variety of toys for children aged 3-16.

“We really are pushing for everyone to get all sorts of toys so that everyone has like a variety of options for any of their kids. So bringing in just as many or as a variety of toys as you can the best possible option.”

The drive runs until April 26, giving the group enough time to organize and deliver the toys to the community in time for Eid.