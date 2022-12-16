High schools receive funding to give students the edge in skilled trades industry

Several local high schools received generous donations to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to address the skilled-trade labour shortage across the province.

Each school will upgrade manufacturing facilities to prepare students for industry standards and give them a "competitive edge" to pursue a career in the trades.

Nearly $200,000 was distributed between five high schools:

St. Peter's Catholic Secondary School in Barrie will get $20,500 for a lathe;

St. Theresa's Catholic High School in Midland will get $42,500 for a milling machine;

St. Theresa's Catholic High School in Midland will get $29,200 for a plasma table;

Collingwood Collegiate Institute in Collingwood will get $37,330.00 for a First Vertical Milling Machine;

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus will get $69,752.00 for a Haas Mini Mill.

The donation was made possible through a partnership between the Canadian Tooling & Machining Association and the Ontario Council for Technology Education.