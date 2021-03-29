High speed chase in Edmonton leaves 2 injured: police

Police are seeking the driver of a vehicle who led them on a high speed chase that damaged several vehicles and left two people injured.

An officer stopped a Chevrolet Cavalier at 78 Avenue and 105 Street on Sunday at 9:50 a.m.

EPS say when the officer got out of his vehicle, the driver of the Cavalier sped up and fled the scene heading northbound on 105 Street and Whyte Avenue.

The Cavalier reportedly lost control near 81 Avenue and struck a parked vehicle, leaving the car immobile and two passengers injured. The driver fled on foot.

Police say both of the passengers were treated by paramedics and transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The EPS Major Collision unit has taken over the investigation. Police say excessive speed was a major factor in this incident.