High-speed internet cables coming to remote B.C. coast

Construction and installation of high-speed internet cables along B.C.'s coast has finally begun, the province announced Friday, which will bring high-speed internet access to remote coastal communities.

The province says construction of its "Connected Coast" project, which was first announced in 2018, began on Oct. 21 when a ship arrived in Campbell River to be prepped for cable laying.

The $45.4-million project, which is described as "one of the longest coastal subsea networks in the world," is expected to bring high-speed internet access to 139 rural communities, 48 of which are Indigenous communities, according to the province.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us the importance of quality, high-speed internet to learn, do business, stay healthy, access services and keep in touch with loved ones," said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, in a release Friday.

"Through Connected Coast, people and businesses in remote and underserved communities along B.C.’s coast can stay connected and participate in economic opportunities – faster," she said.

The fibre-optic cables will run approximately 3,400 kilometres along the coast, including around Vancouver Island and up to Haida Gwaii.

Construction is expected to finish by March 2023.

"The start of construction is an exciting milestone for the Connected Coast project," said Brad Unger, chair of the Strathcona Regional District Board, which is a partner in the project.

"Momentum is building," he said. "Rural and remote coastal communities will soon have the same digital opportunities as urban centres."