High-speed police chase results in vehicle crash, pedestrian injured in Spryfield, N.S.:police
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a suspected vehicle related to recent thefts and frauds collided with a vehicle and pedestrian while police attempted to stop the car in Halifax Saturday.
Police say officers noticed the suspected vehicle Saturday afternoon in Spryfield, N.S. As officers attempted to stop the car, it then accelerated to a high speed.
The vehicle then crashed into a separate car, causing a pedestrian to be hit along the sidewalk in the 300 block of Herring Cove Road, says police.
Later on, police say the suspect vehicle was located abandoned in a different area without the suspect.
According to police, the 61-year-old male pedestrian has been transported to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Passengers of the vehicle that was involved in the collision were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) will determine if an investigation into the matter will occur after review.
