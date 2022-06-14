High streamflow advisories remain in place in Foothills County amid rainy forecast

Flood watches and high streamflow advisories have been issued in the Municipal District of Foothills County

The county sits immediately south of Calgary and covers 3,600 square kilometres including Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview and the Eden Valley Indian Reserve. According to the 2021 Census, 23,199 people live in Foothills County.

On Tuesday, officials with Foothills County issued an update on area flood watches, warnings and high streamflow advisories amid prolonged and significant rainfall in the area.

According to the county, current forecasts show the possibility of:

90 – 150 mm rain for the Bow River Basin; and

100 – 130 mm rain for the Highwood River Basin.

FLOOD WARNING DOWNGRADED

As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the flood warning previously issued for the Highwood River from High River to the Bow River Confluence has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory.

FLOOD WATCH DOWNGRADED

As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the flood watch previously issued for Fish Creek/Priddis Creek has been downgraded to a high streamflow advisory

HIGH STREAMFLOW ADVISORY

As of 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, three high streamflow advisories were in place:

Highwood River Basin – excluding the main course of the river between the Town of High River and the Bow River Confluence,

Highwood River main course of the river between Town of High River and Bow River Confluence; and

Fish Creek / Priddis Creek.

High streamflow advisories are issued when stream levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly but no major flooding is expected – only minor flooding in low-lying areas.

HIGHWOOD RIVER

The Highwood River is forecast to peak near midnight June 14, with flow rate estimated at 200 cubic meters/second.

FISH CREEK

Fish Creek is forecast to peak late afternoon June 14, with flow rate estimated at 30 cubic meters/second.

FLOODING 'NOT A CONCERN' IN HIGH RIVER: MAYOR

The mayor of High River is confident mitigation actions taken since 2013 will protect the area from flooding.

"That is not a concern for us whatsoever, flooding in High River," said Craig Snodgrass on Tuesday.

"We are a long ways away from engaging any of our new infrastructure at all."

The town set up its emergency operations centre Monday as a precaution.

High River Fire Department Chief Cody Zebedee says they're watching some areas of concern where rainfall can be troublesome for storm catch basins.

"Just making sure we are on top of those before they become an issue," he said.

Area resident Zyann Rivera says though he knows flooding this year will not be anywhere as bad as what they saw in 2013, he has packed some luggage and belongings.

"I have PTSD," he said. "I’m just happy that it’s not going to be as bad as last time."

SANDBAGS AVAILABLE

Should flooding become imminent, Foothills County residents can request sand and sandbags to be delivered by Foothills County Public Works, but you are responsible for filling and placing the sandbags yourself.

To place a request for sand and sandbags, call: 403-652-2390.

- With files from Tyson Fedor