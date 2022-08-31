High Tea now offered at Friday Harbour on the boardwalk

Only in Innisfil could a French bakery host a British High Tea on the boardwalk prepared by a Ukrainian chef.

Owner of the new Parisienne Patisserie and Bistro at Friday Harbour Resort, Kristina Tiutiunyk, is French-cuisine trained chef.

However, she also lived in England for a short period of time.

"Although I love French cuisine, I missed that particular tea service," Tiutiunyk said.

The tea Tiutiunyk yearned for is an afternoon or High Tea menu that offers traditional fare such as marmalade, lemon curds, and herbed butter for the scones.

Afternoon teas include Earl Grey black teas and herbal teas such as chamomile and mint, but Tiutiunyk offers more.

"I've got jasmine, blooming, Dragon green teas. I bring whatever I know best," she said.

The High Tea menu starts at $20 for a cream tea, $25 for a strawberry tea (there are strawberries and whipped cream involved), and a light tea for $45 with mixed fruit and a pastry.

There's also a full tea plus macaroons and more for $65, and finally, a Teddy bear tea for $20 plus the cost of the chosen tea service.

The Parisienne Patisserie and Bistro accepts phone reservations or through their Instagram page and walk-ins are welcome.