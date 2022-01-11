High-tech cleaning equipment comes to Alliston hospital

Stevenson Memorial Hospital has added new cleaning equipment to its arsenal to help tackle COVID-19 and other airborne viruses.

Late last month, the Alliston hospital invested in multiple new ultraviolet light air purifiers.

"These machines are a game-changer for us," said Heather Hillis, Environmental Services coordinator.

Hillis said that the machines could kill over 99 per cent of airborne viruses and other antigens that routine cleaning may have missed.

"If there's any human error, it's really nice to have supplementary protection, and we use the UV to do that," said Hillis via Zoom.

According to the hospital, the machines are wheeled into empty rooms and controlled by a smart device.

On Tuesday, the facility director of environmental services at the hospital told CTV News that the UV rays could clean parts of the room within 10 minutes.

"If the light is shining on an area, it can kill the pathogen, but if there shadows, by virtue of being behind a bed, sink or cabinet or other supplies, we may need to reposition the light to have adequate coverage in the room," said Wayne Wilcott.

The hospital is expected to install smaller versions in washrooms over the coming weeks that they say will take half the time to purify the room.