High-traffic Saskatoon intersection getting safety upgrade

A busy pedestrian crossing on a high-traffic Saskatoon roadway is getting a facelift.

The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store, already sees heavy foot traffic, but a provincial traffic safety grant of just over $80,000 will see a new walk light installed at the site.

“Right now, there are no pavement markings or illuminated signals to alert drivers of pedestrians crossing at this high-traffic location,” Transportation Director Jay Magus said in a news release.

The grant will cover the cost of new pavement markings and signage and the installation of a push-button stop light for the crosswalk.

Once the work is completed in the fall, drivers will have to stop on the red signal. The city expects the move will make the street safer to walk.

“Pedestrian safety will be significantly improved once the upgrade is complete,” said Magus.

The province gives out traffic safety grants twice a year, funded through photo speed enforcement fines. The city says it will keep submitting funding applications to make improvements to other intersections and school zones throughout Saskatoon.