High water levels cause partial closure along Trent-Severn Waterway

A portion of the Trent-Severn Waterway will be closed starting Friday due to high water levels and flows.

Lock 19 - Scotts Mills and Locks 22 through 27, including Lakefield, will be closed until further notice.

Parks Canada says the Trent Severn's watersheds have received "significant amounts of precipitation, the equivalent of 100 to 200 per cent above the normal amount."

It advises residents and visitors to use "extreme caution" around and on the water.

