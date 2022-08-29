High-wind warning issued for Lake Winnipeg and Lake Manitoba

The Manitoba government has issued a high-wind effect warning for Lake Winnipeg and the south shores of Lake Manitoba.

In a news release from Sunday, the province said high winds are expected to develop early Monday morning and last until Tuesday morning on the south basin of Lake Manitoba, as well as the shorelines near Gimli on the west, and Victoria Beach on the east side of Lake Winnipeg.

Manitoba notes that northwest winds of up to 70 km/h and wave action could cause water levels to rise by 1.5 metres or more.

Residents and property owners in the area should remain vigilant and take precautions.