High winds and snow cause power outages across Nova Scotia

As a winter storm bares down on Atlantic Canada, residents across Nova Scotia are without power Friday afternoon.

As of 5:00 p.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting 433 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.

The Halifax area has the largest number of outages, impacting almost 49,000 customers.

High winds and snow were cited as the cause.

