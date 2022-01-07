iHeartRadio

High winds and snow cause power outages across Nova Scotia

As of 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 7, Nova Scotia Power is reporting 200 outages, affecting about 63,000 customers. (Source: Nova Scotia Power)

As a winter storm bares down on Atlantic Canada, residents across Nova Scotia are without power Friday afternoon.

As of 5:00 p.m., Nova Scotia Power is reporting 433 outages, affecting about 68,000 customers.

The Halifax area has the largest number of outages, impacting almost 49,000 customers.

High winds and snow were cited as the cause.

As today’s storm rolls in, remember to keep our information close. Stay safe, and visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n for the latest outage information. #NSStorm pic.twitter.com/JooZMAgAH7

— Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) January 7, 2022
12