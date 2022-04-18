High winds force closure of Grouse Mountain on Easter Monday

A Metro Vancouver attraction closed at the end of the Easter long weekend because of high winds.

Grouse Mountain issued a notice early Monday morning saying the Skyride, downhill ski area, chalet and all other mountaintop facilities were "on stand by" because of inclement weather.

At about 11:30 a.m., the resort confirmed it would be closed for the whole day because of "continued high winds."

"We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding," a statement from Grouse Mountain said.

The closure came as parts of southern B.C. were under a wind warning Monday morning. The Sunshine Coast and a significant portion of Vancouver Island all had advisories in place for several hours. By the afternoon, a wind warning only remained for Greater Victoria area with winds expected to gust up to 90 km/h.

In Vancouver, winds were expected to be about 20 to 40 km/h, with a possibility they'd gust up to 60 km/h closer to the water. The wind is expected to die down towards the evening, according to Environment Canada.

Other impacts from the windy weather included some minor power outages. One outage in Richmond, which affected 765 customers and was caused by a tree that fell onto wires, started at about 3:30 a.m. and lasted for five hours.

A tree also fell onto wires on Vancouver's William Street, though only a handful of customers were impacted by that two-hour outage.

Inclement weather also led to some BC Ferries sailing cancellations Monday morning on the route between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay. By the 10:40 sailing, however, full service had resumed on that route.