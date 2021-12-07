High winds from thunderstorms knock out power across Nova Scotia
A line of thunderstorms knocked out electricity to more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers overnight.
The storm churned out powerful winds and heavy downpours across the province.
Schools were closed in the Halifax area and some ferry services were cancelled.
By 9 a.m., there were about 10,000 homes and businesses without power across the province, but more than half of the outages were reported in the Halifax area.
Meanwhile, special weather statements have been issued for the entire province, warning that a snowstorm could dump up to 15 centimetres of snow on Nova Scotia on Wednesday night.
As well, wind warnings have been issued across Newfoundland, where gusts reaching between 90 and 120 kilometres per hour are in the forecast for later today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2021.
Our crews are responding to outages caused by last night’s high wind. For the latest information and estimated restoration time, please visit https://t.co/cKMppFqg0n. pic.twitter.com/0nZvMKQWZR— Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 7, 2021
