High winds in Sudbury temporarily leave hundreds without power
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist and Weekend Anchor
Alana Pickrell
Update: Sudbury Hydro was able to quickly restore power to approximately 500 customers following a storm Saturday evening.
Officials tweeted about the power outage in the Copper Cliff area just after 8:40 p.m. However, with crews on scene, power was restored 10 minutes later.
Original: Following the storm that ripped through the city Saturday evening approximately 500 Sudbury Hydro customers are left in the dark.
Sudbury Hydro tweeted just before 9 o’clock that customers in Copper Cliff in the Nickel/Findland/Orford area are currently without power. Adding that high winds have caused trees to tangle in power lines.
Officials say that crews are on site, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored.
This is a developing story…
