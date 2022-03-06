High winds prompt road closures in downtown Toronto, Burlington Skyway
High winds prompted police to close at least two stretches of roadway in downtown Toronto on Sunday.
Toronto police said that winds were blowing construction material onto the roadway on Yonge Street between Asquith and Yorkville avenues.
The area is closed to vehicles as of 12 p.m. Sunday.
To the south, firefighters said scaffolding at Portland and Adelaide streets was at risk of collapse due to high winds.
Police asked anyone travelling in that area to use caution.
Elsewhere in the GTA, high winds also prompted police to close the QEW in both directions at the Burlington Skyway.
The bridge reopened to traffic around 4:15 p.m.
Environment Canada said Toronto could see wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour for much of Sunday.
Wind Warning:
The #TorontoPolice is receiving many reports of blowing debris, wires down, and toppled trees due to high winds. If there are no injuries, please call 3-1-1 @311Toronto for assistance. 9-1-1 for an emergency
Use caution if you have to go outside
^lb
-
