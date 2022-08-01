High winds, up to 40 mm of rain possible in Waterloo-Wellington
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
Thunderstorms are expected to develop Monday afternoon through early Monday evening ahead of a cold front tracking through the area.
The weather agency says the main threat will be strong wind gusts up to 90 km/h and heavy downpours.
Local rainfall amounts of 20 to 40 mm are possible.
Environment Canada warned very strong winds can damage buildings, down trees and blow large vehicles off the road. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
Water-related activities may be unsafe due to violent and sudden gusts of wind over bodies of water. Lightning is also a concern.
“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors,” said Environment Canada.
-
UCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer helps with rescue at Strathmore RodeoUCP leadership candidate Leela Aheer sprang into action this weekend at the Strathmore Rodeo.
-
One dead, two seriously injured after head-on collision in ScarboroughOne person has died and two others have been transported to hospital following a head-on collision in Scarborough.
-
Motorists stranded on QE II after severe storm system drops large hailVehicles travelling along the Queen Elizabeth II Highway Monday evening were impacted by a massive storm that produced large hail, stranding some motorists.
-
'Targeting the wrong people': Frustration as activist group deflates tires on dozens of Vancouver Island SUVsA woman who is nearly nine months pregnant was one of dozens of people who saw the tires of their SUVs deflated by an activist group on Vancouver Island over the weekend.
-
Boys basketball powerhouses flash offence in U-17, U-15 national championship openersThe first Under-15 and Under-17 national boys' basketball championships in three years tipped off Monday in Edmonton, and it didn't take long to recognize a couple powerhouses in both tournaments.
-
2 in hospital after rescue from Maple Ridge swimming holeTwo people were sent to hospital on Sunday afternoon after being pulled to shore and cared for by some strangers at Alouette Lake.
-
'Urgent! Please?' B.C. senior turns to newspaper ad to find doctorIn a stark example of how desperate people in B.C. are to find a family doctor, a senior recently placed a newspaper ad to try and find someone to refill her husband's prescriptions.
-
Saskatoon Hilltops aim to 'make things right' after last season's disappointing finishThe long road to the Canadian Junior Football League Championship started Monday as the Saskatoon Hilltops began their training camp at Ron Atchison Field.
-