Highbury Avenue between Hamilton Road and 401 to close for road work
Beginning at 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Highbury Avenue — between Hamilton Road and Highway 401 — will be closed to all motorists for maintenance.
According to the City of London, the road closure will occur from between 6:45 a.m. and approximately 3:00 p.m. for infrastructure maintenance and ditch work along the road.
During this time, northbound traffic exiting Highway 401 onto Highbury Avenue will be directed north of Highbury Avenue at reduced speed to reach Bradley Avenue. Motorists must exit Highbury Avenue at Bradley Avenue and follow detour signs.
Motorists travelling southbound on Highbury Avenue will be detoured at Hamilton Road to use alternative routes to reach the Highway 401 on-ramps.
The city adds that signage has been placed on Highway 401 and Highbury Avenue to notify drivers of the closure.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
The city encourages people to check to see see if their route is impacted by using the Renew London website. People to plan their commute beforehand by using Waze, Google Maps and the London Transit Comission website.
