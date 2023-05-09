Highbury Avenue road closure will cause delays

Commuters may want to change their route Wednesday if Highbury Avenue is part of your drive.

Highbury Avenue will be closed between Hamilton Road and Bradley Avenue starting at 6 a.m. May 10.

Crews will be doing bridge inspections, making some minor road repairs, and picking up garbage.

Signage has been posted.

The City of London, Ont. said the road will reopen to traffic by 4 p.m.