Highbury Avenue to be closed at Florence Street until Thursday for train track repairs

Part of a major north-south corridor for the city of London will be closed for construction until Thursday evening.

Highbury Avenue will be shut down Wednesday morning until the end of day Thursday as CN Rail workers conduct repairs to the railway crossing.

Detours will be posted. North and southbound traffic will be redirected to Dundas Street, Clarke Road, and Trafalgar Street.

Cyclists and pedestrians should avoid the area.

Access to local businesses and homes will be maintained.