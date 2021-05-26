Highbury Avenue to be closed between Hamilton and Commissioners from Thursday to Sunday

Motorists should plan an alternate route for the rest of the week if they use Highbury Avenue.

It'll be closed to all north and southbound traffic between Commissioners Road and Hamilton Road as crews will be pouring concrete for the Highbury Avenue – Wenige Expressway Bridge Renewal project.

Detours will be posted.

Local businesses in the Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road area will be accessible for pedestrians and vehicles.

LTC riders should check to see if their route is impacted.