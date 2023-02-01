Highbury Canco contract negotiations stall

Contract negotiations for Highbury Canco employees have stalled.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175 says the parties have not been able to reach a settlement and both sides will be in a legal strike or lockout position as of Feb. 13.

The union is planning a meeting on Feb. 11 to either vote on a final offer from the employer or to prepare for a strike/lockout.

The union represents about 800 workers at the facility in Leamington. Employees have been working without a contract for about a year.

In November, 99.9 per cent of employees voted in favour of striking if a deal could not be reached.