Higher cost estimates could spur change for Calgary's Green Line LRT project

According to an update on Tuesday about Calgary's Green Line project, there are a number of design possibilities on the table because of higher costs faced by the monumental infrastructure project.

The project's board says a key risk was observed when some of the sub-contractors came back with estimates that were higher than anticipated.

The details, from a quarterly report, will be presented to council on Tuesday.

In that report, the Green Line Board says $400 million in early construction is already complete or underway, but steps are being taken to "address cost pressures" on the project.

"The diversion track on the temporary embankment at 78 Avenue was completed in January and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail traffic has been diverted to allow for construction of the vehicle and pedestrian tunnel to commence," the council report reads.

"All structures at the former Lilydale Poultry Plant have been demolished and site clean up continues into February."

Phase 1 of the Green Line consists of $5.5 billion in funding from the City of Calgary, Alberta government and Government of Canada.

As of Jan. 31, more than $1.1 billion has been spent on the project, with $59 million spent so far this year.

The higher estimates are helping guide future decisions made by the board, the report said.

"Green Line is evaluating the contracting strategy to ensure that the most cost-effective approach is utilized, and other opportunities are being discussed as we advance design and negotiate with the development partner," the report reads.

The report also included survey results from December 2023, which indicated that 90 per cent of Calgarians recognize the importance of the project.